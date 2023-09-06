Missouri requests federal disaster declaration in response to recent severe weather

Gov. Mike Parson has requested President Joe Biden approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal aid in 33 Missouri counties. A news release from the governor’s office says the request is in response to multiple severe weather events that gripped the state from July 29 through Aug. 14.

On August 4, an EF-2 tornado in northeast Missouri’s Baring, destroyed or caused major damage to more than 35 residences as well as the town’s post office, fire station, and several other buildings. More than 30 people were forced out of their homes.

That same night, torrential rain in neighboring Adair County led to flash flooding and dozens of emergency calls. Hundreds of thousands of Missourians also lost power during the incident period due to strong winds downing trees and utility poles.

Preliminary damage assessments completed by the State Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency estimate more than $14 million worth of damage and emergency response costs are eligible for federal relief.

Parson is requesting Public Assistance for the following counties: Adair, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Camden, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Iron, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, New Madrid, Ozark, Perry, Scotland, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Wayne, and Worth.

If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies can get federal help for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs.

Copyright © 2023