The current academic year at Missouri State University will be the last one with Clifton M. “Clif” Smart III at the helm.

He announced today in a video posted to YouTube that he will retire as MSU president at the end of the spring 2024 semester. Smart is Missouri State’s eleventh president and has held the post since December 2011.

He says the school’s Board of Governors will appoint a committee to begin a nationwide search for the next president of MSU.

