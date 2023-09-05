ConAgra recalls Banquet frozen chicken strips produced at a Missouri plant

ConAgra Brands is recalling over 200,000 pounds of frozen chicken strip entrées that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The Banquet brand chicken strips meal was made at a plant in mid-Missouri’s Marshall. The problem was discovered when the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service received a consumer complaint of plastic in their chicken strips, which resulted in an oral injury.

The items that bear the establishment number “EST. P-9” printed on the side of the carton were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also sold online. The USDA is concerned that some of the product may be in home freezers.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

