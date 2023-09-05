988 expanding services to those “not feeling your best” (LISTEN)

988 was designated as the new Suicide & Crisis Lifeline last year and is now active across not only Missouri but the United States. Later this week, two events are scheduled to honor the anniversary of the 988 activation and the upcoming expansion of mental health services across Missouri. Casey Muckler, a Crisis Services Coordinator, with the Missouri Department of Mental Health, and Dr. Stephanie Logan of DeafLEAD in Columbia joined Show Me Today to talk about events this Thursday at Harris Stowe State University in St. Louis and at Peace Park in Columbia on Friday.

The panel discussion and pep rally at Harris Stowe will focus on supporting the mental health of young adults, particularly in underserved communities. The event in Columbia will highlight the expanded access to services like 988 to help anyone in need, as well as services for individuals within the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.