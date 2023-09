The Gateway Arch has “gone dark,” so to speak.

The 630-foot structure won’t be lit up at night during the month of September so that it won’t distract several species of birds as they begin their migration south for the winter.

KMOV-TV reports that about 40 percent of the nation’s migratory waterfowl use the Mississippi River corridor as they fly north and south. The Gateway Arch lights will resume illuminating the giant structure in October.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet