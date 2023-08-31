Treeline Music Fest in Columbia cancelled for 2023

Organizers and owner of the Treeline Music Fest in Columbia have cancelled this year’s festival. The social media announcement published Thursday states expenses were too high:

Owner Tracy Lane did not comment further on the announcement.

Lane and co-owner Shay Jasper renamed the established Roots N Blues Festival early this year, to honor the outdoor setting of the three-day event, and to highlight a broader scope of music. The final lineup was set in July. At the same time, organizers were seeking additional sponsorship funding.

Scheduled performers included Jo Dee Messina, Japanese Breakfast, Ethel Cain, Noah Cyrus. MUNA, Salt-N-Pepa, and Amanda Shires, among many others.

Previous Roots N Blues festivals have featured Chaka Khan, Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Wilco, Sheryl Crow and Jon Batiste.