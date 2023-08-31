Quade weighs in on proposed ballot measures on local gun control and abortion

As St. Louis and Kansas City pursue tougher gun laws than the state of Missouri has on the books, efforts are slowly moving forward on a proposed constitutional amendment to allow local governments to enact tougher gun laws.

State Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, who’s running for governor, supports the idea of using the initiative petition process to strengthen gun laws.

“Historically, we have seen in Missouri that the initiative petition process, (that) citizens have been utilizing that to get things done that the legislature is refusing to do,” she said. “More often than not, over the past ten years, those initiatives have been issues that the Republican supermajority in Jefferson City doesn’t want to have happen.”

Quade told Missourinet she thinks Republicans will also try their best to delay efforts to approve ballot measures for abortion as well as allowing local governments to pass their own gun regulations.

“We’re seeing with the abortion initiative – that is definitely (a) strategy that is going on,” she said. “I would not be surprised to continue to see that strategy in some of the other policy areas.”

Republican leaders also tried but failed this year to pass legislation that would make it harder to amend the Missouri Constitution.

