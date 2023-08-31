Can Drinkwitz lead Mizzou to a winning record? (LISTEN)

Mizzou won four of its last six regular season games in 2022 and was the only team to play CFP National Champion Georgia in a one-score game in the regular season (L, 26-22). Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz has led Mizzou to a bowl in each of his first three seasons, only the second coach in school history to do so along with the late Warren Powers (1978-84). However, the Tigers have never finished with an above .500 record under Drinkwitz either.

The motto this season is “Something to prove,” and as Drinkwitz enters year four, he has to prove he can make Mizzou a winner. With a new offensive coordinator, a defense that finished the season No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference in total defense, giving up 337.1 yards per game and a team that returns 16 starters (8 offense, 8 defense) ranks second among SEC schools, Drinkwitz has the pieces in place to make Mizzou a winner again.

The first step is tonight against South Dakota. Hear from Coach Drinkwitz during this segment on Show Me Today.