MU Healthcare ceases gender transition care for minors

Columbia-based MU Health Care has stopped providing gender transition care to those under the age of 18.

The decision is the result of the new state law that bars doctors and medical staff from giving puberty blockers to minors or performing gender transition surgery on them. The new law, however, allows minors who’ve begun to transition to continue to do so.

But MU Health Care is taking a cautious approach to the new law, based on the following statement provided to Missourinet:

“Health care providers face significant legal liability for prescribing or administering cross-sex hormones or puberty-blockings drugs to existing minor patients under the new cause of action. MU Health Care providers may continue to provide other types of gender affirming care that is not impacted by the law.”

Meanwhile, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has sent warning letters to hospitals and clinics that perform the procedures to not perform them on any new patients under the age of 18.

