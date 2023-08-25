Lawsuit filed to halt execution of Marcellus Williams

A Missouri death row inmate is suing Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey for allowing the state to move forward with his pending execution.

Attorneys for Marcellus Williams say he’s innocent of the crime he was convicted of – the 1998 murder of Felicia Gayle in St. Louis County. They said modern testing shows that Williams’ DNA was not found on the murder weapon. He was given a stay of execution in 2017 and a board of inquiry was created to look into the case, but Gov. Parson dissolved the board in June and said it’s time to move forward.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Bailey is asking the Missouri Supreme Court to set a new execution date for Williams.

