(Lincoln, NE) — This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have taken a slight step backwards in the last week.

About 53% of the state is in drought, compared to 52% last week. The areas of extreme and severe drought stayed the same as the previous week.

About 5% of Missouri is experiencing extreme drought, and 27% of Missouri is not experiencing any drought.

Over 2.1 million Missourians live in drought-affected areas.

