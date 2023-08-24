2.6 earthquake shakes southeastern Missouri

The star on the map shows the epicenter of Tuesday's 2.6 magnitude earthquake. Courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

A minor earthquake shook portions of southeastern Missouri Tuesday night.

The 2.6 magnitude quake was centered in Mississippi County, between Wilson City and the junction of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. Cape Girardeau TV Station KFVS reports the earthquake was felt in Paducah, Kentucky and Highland, Illinois.

There are no reports of damage.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone runs through southeastern Missouri, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. The fault line has the most active seismic zone east of the Rocky Mountains. It averages more than 200 earthquakes annually – most are too small to be felt.

Some of the largest earthquakes in continental U.S. history have been centered in southeast Missouri’s New Madrid fault. In 1811 and 1812, it produced some of the largest earthquakes ever in the continental U.S.

