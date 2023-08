The Mizzou Asphalt Pavement and Innovation Lab has been testing a pavement method that consists entirely of recycled goods.

A test road that was installed in Columbia has held up so well that another test strip is being installed in the Bootheel.

Research professors in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Dr. Bill Buttlar and Dr. Punya Rath, say Missouri has enough yearly recyclable materials to sustain the demand for yearly asphalt output in the state.