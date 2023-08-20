Coach Drink on QBs Cook and Horn, “We’ll see both of them in the first game”

Fall camp for the Mizzou football team came to a close Saturday evening after an open practice at Faurot Field. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said returning starting quarterback Brady Cook and redshirt freshman Sam Horn will both take snaps during the season opener against South Dakota.
Drinkwitz said this Fall Camp has been different for him with the hiring of offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. Drinkwitz has been able to focus on special teams a little more and keep an eye on the defense whereas in the previous three seasons he admits it was he and the offense against the defense.
The Tigers kick off on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. against South Dakota at Faurot Field.