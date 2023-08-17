Conservation needs your help (LISTEN)

The Missouri Master Naturalist program is an education and volunteer service program for adults, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the University of Missouri Extension. Its purpose is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities for the state of Missouri. Rebecca O’Hearne of Conservation joins Show Me Today to tell us their always looking for volunteers and need your help.

