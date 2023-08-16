University of Missouri System impacted by data breach in May

A data breach involving the file transfer software MOVEit happened in late May. The University of Missouri System is notifying its employees, students, and retirees that they may have been affected by the hack.

The system is working to get specific information regarding the cyberattack, but it confirmed that a group or individual was able to gain access to personal data, the details of which are unknown at this time.

“The breach impacted some outside vendors that we use to assist in our operations, including our enrollment and pension processes,” said Ben Canlas, interim vice president for Information Technology. “While we continue to work on obtaining specific information, we want to alert our employees, students and retirees that they might be impacted by this breach.”

Pension Benefit Information, a subcontractor with several university vendors, and the National Student Clearinghouse, which is used to verify academic information and educational data reporting were impacted by the hack.

As a result of a large-scale investigation underway, details such as the specific types of information and the number and identity of those effected are not known.

The files may have included information from the student record database on current or former University of Missouri students.

In addition to checking credit reports annually, the system encourages people impacted by the breach to consider placing a credit freeze on their credit report. Also, it urges them to not share personal information on email, social media or in other electronic formats, those include passwords, Social Security numbers and financial information.

