Plaques stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park

Someone stole four plaques from the Jefferson Barracks Park in St. Louis County.

The missing plaques include insignia logos for the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps, a bench plaque dedicated to veterans of the Battle of the Bulge during World War Two, and a plaque memorializing employees of Wagner Electric Company who died during World War Two.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a press release that they’re saddened that someone would deface memorials to those who died for their country.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department.

