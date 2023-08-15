Mizzou lands top in-state recruit for 2024

Mizzou football landed the top recruit in the state for 2024 with five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri. The 6’5 250 pound senior from Lee’s Summit North is the number one player in the state. He’s also the number one D-lineman in the country and the third overall ranked player coming out in 2024. Nwaneri is the highest ranked recruit Mizzou has landed since Dorial Green-Beckham in 2012. He’s also the highest-ranked defensive lineman since Terry Beckner Jr. (No. 2 overall, No. 1 DT) in 2015.

According to his high school coach Jamar Mozee, Nwaneri made up to ten visits on the Mizzou campus and built a great relationship with Eli Drinkwitz and defensive line coach Kevin Peoples.

Last season, the Tigers’ defense tied with Alabama for second in the SEC in sacks (36) and was fourth in total defense. Nwaneri said he feels his choice will help pave the way for others to commit to Mizzou.

“It’s going to give them a little bit of momentum. Recruits are going to see it and I feel like it’s going to probably be very, very good for the class.”