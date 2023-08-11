Missouri to improve the supply chain with new rail extension

A rail transport extension groundbreaking ceremony was held in Jefferson City on Thursday for the Capital Area Rail Terminal, or CART for short. CART provides industries an easier way to ship and receive goods by rail car versus using a truck.

“There won’t be a lot of direct jobs, but we hope to grow the local economy regionally by making transportation more efficient and that by, in turn, should increase the economic activity,” says Paul Samson, CART’s project engineer.

The bid amount for the project is about $4.4 million – $2 million of which is made up from local money and $2.2 million from state and federal grants.

“As we started to put the project together, we saw opportunities to expand the project and make it available not only for the private industry, but for also other industries within the region and make rail service available to industries that may not have rail service at their locations,” Samson says.

He says the approach is more efficient than using a truck.

“You can put many over the road trucks into a single rail car,” Samson says. “From a, not just fuel efficiency, but there’s trucking shortages all over the country, as well as getting truck traffic off of the highways. It definitely is a better mode of transportation for industrial movement of materials.”

The first phase of the project is scheduled to be finished in 2024.

