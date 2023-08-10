Drought conditions improve in Missouri

Drought conditions continue to improve in Missouri.

The latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows the areas of extreme drought in Missouri – the 2nd-worst category — have shrunk significantly. A large loop of extreme drought that stretched through central Missouri has mostly been downgraded to severe drought.

Some portions of northern Missouri have dropped from extreme drought to moderate drought.

The number of areas within Missouri not experiencing any drought have expanded in both northwest and southeast Missouri.

