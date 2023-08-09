Energy Secretary Granholm visits St. Louis; ‘no comment’ on radiation exposure bill

A member of President Biden’s cabinet paid a quick visit to Missouri.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited St. Louis Tuesday, first attending a groundbreaking ceremony with Governor Mike Parson for a $400 million plant that will produce lithium iron phosphate, a key component for newer electric car batteries.

When asked about legislation in the U.S. Senate to compensate St. Louis-area residents sickened by radiation exposure, Granholm told reporters she couldn’t speak for the Biden Administration on that issue. She did, however, meet Tuesday with Congresswoman Cori Bush and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Colonel Andy Pannier to discuss speeding up radiation cleanup.

Granholm was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and emigrated to California with her family as a child. She became a U.S. citizen in 1980. She served one term as Michigan’s Attorney General from 1999 to 2003, followed by two terms as governor of Michigan.

Before getting into politics, Granholm competed in beauty pageants, made a brief attempt as a Hollywood actress, and once appeared on TV’s, “The Dating Game.”

