Missouri Medicaid participants could be victims of cyberattack

Some Missouri Medicaid participants might have had their health information stolen in a worldwide cyberattack in May.

The Missouri Department of Social Services says the hack involved MOVEit Transfer, a third-party software application. The department says it was notified of the cyberattack on June 2. The agency said it immediately began investigating and working to ensure the security of its systems and information.

The information involved in this data breach may include the name of individual Missouri Medicaid participants, their department client number, date of birth, possible benefit eligibility status or coverage, and medical claims information. The department says there has been no indication to date during the investigation that the data has been misused.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Department of Social Services is sending letters to Medicaid participants who are potentially impacted by this crime. The state agency is still reviewing the matter, because it says files are large, are not in plain English, and are not easily readable because of how they are formatted.

The department encourages Medicaid participants to freeze their credit for free and monitor their credit. Missourians can freeze their credit or request a free credit report from the three major reporting services.

Experian

1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com

Equifax

1-800-685-1111

www.equifax.com

TransUnion

1-888-909-8872

www.transunion.com

Copyright © 2023 · Missourinet