Smithfield Foods informs Missouri of plans to close 35 hog operations in October

Smithfield Foods is closing 35 hog operations in Missouri – putting 92 people out of jobs. Murphy-Brown LLC, a division of Smithfield Foods, has informed the state of the permanent closings in northern Missouri’s Putnam and Mercer Counties.

The affected sites are in Newtown, Lucerne, and Princeton.

In a notice to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the company said the plant closures are expected on October 8. The last day of employment for workers at these sites would be the same day the locations close.

According to Smithfield and Murphy-Brown, employees have been offered to relocate to another company site.

