Did the movie “Oppenheimer” portray President Truman accurately? (LISTEN)

The character of Missourian’s famous President Harry S. Truman makes a brief appearance in the blockbuster movie “Oppenheimer,” which focuses on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb.” Without giving too much of the movie away we’re led to believe that there was friction between Truman and the scientist after their one and only meeting. But was there just one meeting and was there as much animosity as we were led to believe? We spoke with Mark Adams, who is the Truman Library’s Director of Education. He saw the movie and offers his opinion.

