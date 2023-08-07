Missouri activates emergency plan to help communities recover from severe weather

Some Missouri communities are picking up the pieces after recent severe weather rolled through. Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order to activate the state’s emergency operations plan to respond to severe weather that has impacted parts of Missouri since July 29.

Over the weekend, EF-0 tornadoes struck Ray and Saline Counties, in western Missouri, and an EF-2 tornado hit Knox County in northeast Missouri. The Knox County twister destroyed or caused major damage to at least 35 homes – putting at least 16 people without a place to live. Two minor injuries were reported there.

The Kirksville area, in northeast Missouri, also had substantial flooding.

“Since July 29, Missouri has repeatedly been hit by severe weather and flooding that has damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “This ongoing weather system has also strained resources as first responders and public works crews continue to respond. We want to ensure that all necessary state resources are available as damaging weather continues to threaten Missouri communities. We are grateful for the work public servants, utility crews, and volunteers have been doing to support their neighbors. We urge all Missourians to follow local weather forecasts and to be prepared to protect themselves and their loved ones whenever severe weather threatens their communities.”

The plan includes using some state resources to help communities recover from the severe weather.

