American Red Cross in need of blood

The American Red Cross of Missouri says that it’s a very slow time of year for donating blood.

Sharon Watson, with the American Red Cross of Missouri, says blood is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

“It’s generally at certain times of the year when people tend to get busier and don’t donate as much and we typically see that in the summer and then we often see that again around the holidays between November and Christmas and into the new year,” she says.

Blood donors of all types are needed.

Watson says being busy isn’t the only reason blood supply is short in the summer months.

“When people are very busy during the summer and very busy around the holidays, that’s more likely when we’re going to see more traffic accidents or more people out doing activities, you know, like boating or things like that that don’t normally do that might put them in a situation where they’re in an accident and they need blood.” Watson says.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O.

