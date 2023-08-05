Tornadoes, flash flooding rip through parts of Missouri

Tornadoes, flash flooding, and thunderstorms blew through parts of Missouri overnight.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City reported widespread flash flooding in Kirksville, according to an 11:30 p.m. tweet from Friday night. Numerous water rescues were reported in and around the city.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky reported significant flash flooding in southeast Missouri over a 48 hour period, with amounts of 6″-12″.

Residents are reminded to be careful while driving in storms and to not enter flooded roadways.

KTVO-TV in Kirksville reports an apparent, unconfirmed tornado caused damage to homes, power lines, and railroad equipment in nearby Baring, in northeast Missouri’s Knox County. It caused minor injuries to two people who were displaced from their homes.

Photos from Baring, MO in Knox County.

All have been accounted for.

While clean up from the storm continues – please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/qQR7uWzfgC — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) August 5, 2023

An EF-0 tornado caused a chimney to topple and roof damage to a house in Knoxville and damage to a home and outbuildings in Russellville, both in northwest Missouri’s Ray County. It was first spotted near Millville.

Two EF-0 tornadoes Friday evening. The first near Millville and the second near Malta Bend.

Also an EF-0 tornado was reported near Malta Bend in central Missouri’s Saline County. The National Weather Service in Kansas City says it downed power lines.

A possible tornado was reported in central Missouri between Bunceton and Tipton in southern Cooper County.

The strength of those is unknown.

High winds also uprooted trees in Loose Creek, in central Missouri’s Osage County.

Another round of severe weather could move in tonight. The National Weather Service in Springfield says severe thunderstorms are expected to move in from Kansas/Oklahoma overnight tonight. Counties in far southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri are in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 to 70 mph are the primary concern.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.