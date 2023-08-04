Mahomes ranks first in NFL in merchandise sales

No surprise, perhaps, but the National Football League’s number one player when it comes to merchandise sales is Patrick Mahomes.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs is at the top of the list compiled by the NFL Players Association, which measured sales of merchandise conducted during March, April, and May of this year. It includes game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, pet products, and lots more.

Meanwhile, Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce made the list as well – he has the fifth-highest merchandise sales in the NFL.

Right behind Mahomes, at number two, is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who left the Green Bay Packers during the off season to join the New York Jets.

