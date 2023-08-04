Graves blasts Biden Administration for seeking to ban chocolate milk from schools

Fourth District U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, is blasting the Biden Administration for seeking to ban chocolate milk from school lunches.

The United States Department of Agriculture is proposing new standards for school meals, and they include a total ban on both chocolate and strawberry milk for elementary and middle schools and limiting their availability in high schools.

In a newsletter to constituents, Graves said chocolate milk in particular “serves as an excellent way to get kids the nutrients they need from milk.”

He also sent a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack asking to keep chocolate and other flavored milks in schools. The proposed standards, including the flavored milk bans, would take effect in the fall of 2025.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.