Missouri death row inmate dies while awaiting execution date

A Missouri death row inmate has died in prison.

Citing federal court records, the Kansas City Star reports that Jesse Driskill, 43, died June 12th at the Potosi Correctional Center, located about 70 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Corrections officials have not commented on why Driskill died, and the state had not yet set an execution date for him.

Driskill was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2010 murders of Johnnie Wilson, 82, and his wife Colleen Wilson, 76. The couple had returned home after celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary. Driskill broke into their home, killed Johnnie, and raped and killed Colleen Wilson.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.