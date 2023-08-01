Red Cross hosts blood drive in Hermann to honor police officers

Saving people one pint at a time. That’s what the American Red Cross is looking to do through a blood drive it’s hosting in Hermann this Thursday.

The event is in honor of the two Hermann police officers who were shot earlier this year. Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was killed, and Ofc. Adam Sullentrup was seriously injured, in a nearly 12-hour standoff at a gas station in the small town. Sullentrup is still recovering from his injuries from the March shooting.

“So this is the time for the community of Hermann and surrounding communities to come out and honor these two men for the sacrifices they made and make sure to also, at the same time, be supporting their community with lifesaving blood,” according to Sharon Watson, the Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Missouri.

Anyone interested in donating blood should head to Hermann.

“So that drive will be happening August 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the St. George High School gym. That’s in Hermann. You can go online and sign up at Red Cross Blood (dot) org and the way to find that drive is to, either put in the Hermann zip code, which is 65041, or you can also put in a sponsor code, you’ll see a place to do that. Just put the word the word Hermann,” said Watson.

Watson said that the summer months see a decline in blood donations, but despite that, there is always a need for blood. Blood donors of all types are needed.

Those with types O, A negative, and B negative blood are encouraged to donate.

