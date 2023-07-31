Missouri State’s newest college officially opens

The third largest college at Missouri State University has opened after a complete revitalization of the arts and humanities curriculums.

Shawn Wahl is dean of the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities, or RCASH for short. He said that this is bucking a trend across higher education.

“With the two colleges, in terms of having a variety of disciplines, a variety of areas of study that were similar, one way to enhance or uplift a variety of programs that I can talk through and a variety of schools, is to place both colleges within one named college,” he said.

Wahl said the 2020 gift from Judith Enyeart Reynolds is the largest scholarship in the university’s history.

“While other universities are making difficult choices to cut academic programs, like philosophy, like political sciences, like the arts, our approach at Missouri State University is to invest and protect in academic programs that we believe are essential,” said Wahl.

Missouri State President Clif Smart announced that the university would begin a two-year transformation plan in 2022. Those plans include college realignment to better support students and to strengthen academic programs. The new college opened this month.

