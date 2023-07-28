Missouri lawmaker could become first Republican woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor (LISTEN)
by [email protected] | Jul 28, 2023 | News
State Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on May 11, 2020 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)
From growing up on welfare, becoming a mom at 16 years old, to later being elected as a state lawmaker, State Senator Holly Rehder wants the next leg of her journey to be the state’s lieutenant governor.
Alisa Nelson talks to Senator Rehder about her bid.