Does Hawley someday want to join the nation’s highest court?

Then-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (left) speaks with President Donald Trump on March 14, 2018, after Air Force One lands at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (file photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

Thanks, but no thanks.

During an interview with Missourinet, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said he has no interest in someday becoming a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“It’s an important court but (it’s) not for me — there’s a lot of great candidates out there for that,” he said. “President Trump, back in the day, asked me if I was interested — which was very nice — but I said ‘no thanks.’”

Hawley also expressed no interest in joining the High Court if Trump were to win the presidential race next year and ask him again. He has also denied rumors at various times that he himself may run for president.

