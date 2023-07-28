23 Missourians want to become next Missouri Supreme Court judge

Missouri Supreme Court Judge George Draper III is retiring next month – leaving a spot to fill on the high court.

The Appellate Judicial Commission plans to interview 23 candidates on Aug. 21 and 22 in Jefferson City.

Some familiar faces have applied for the job.

The candidates are:

•Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican state Senator from Parkville

•Chris Limbaugh, current Cole County Associate Circuit Judge and Gov. Mike Parson’s former legal counsel. He is related to the late conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

•Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Sarah Castle, who was appointed by the governor and led Parson’s swearing-in ceremony in 2021 to continue serving as governor.

Four other names on the list are judges from the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Southern District – Jack Goodman, Becky Borthwick, Jennifer Growcock, and Ginger Gooch. Goodman is a former Republican state senator.

Several others serve on the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Eastern District, including Judges Kelly Broniec, Cristian Stevens, John Torbitzky, Thomas Clark II, and Michael Gardner.

•St. Louis County Circuit Judge Thomas Albus

•St. Louis County Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach

•Platte County Associate Circuit Judge Megan Benton

•Jackson County Circuit Judge Kenneth Garrett III

David Tunnell, a former associate judge of the 30th Circuit Court in Webster County, has also applied for the vacancy.

Attorneys seeking the job are:

•Stephen Davis, of True North Law

•Joseph Kloecker, of Kloecker Law

•David Roland, of the Freedom Center of Missouri

•Shaun Mackelprang, of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office

•Grant Wobig, a Missouri public defender

•Jeffery McPherson, with Armstrong Teasdale

After interviews wrap up on August 22, the commission is expected to select three nominees from the pool to forward to the governor. Then Gov. Parson will have 60 days to make his pick for the high court.

