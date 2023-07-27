Excessive Heat warning and heat advisory in effect for all of Missouri

The entire state of Missouri is under two excessive heat alerts from the National Weather Service.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 9:00 p.m. Friday for most of northern Missouri, the Kansas City area, St. Louis, and counties along the Mississippi River down to Perry County. The entire rest of the state is under a Heat Advisory until 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Heat index values up to 114 degrees are expected in the Excessive Heat Warning area, and heat indices up to 109 degrees are expected elsewhere in Missouri.

