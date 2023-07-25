Convicted killer asks Missouri governor to intervene in scheduled execution

A man who killed a six-year-old girl wants Gov. Mike Parson to spare his life. Johnny Johnson, 45, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on August 1 at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

A St. Louis jury convicted Johnson in the 2002 kidnapping, murder, and attempted rape of Cassandra “Casey” Williamson in the St. Louis suburb of Valley Park. He admitted to beating the child when she fought back while Johnson tried to rape Williamson.

Gov. Mike Parson’s office has received a request to block the execution. The Governor’s Office told Missourinet Parson will review the request with his legal team and a decision will be made prior to August 1.

Johnson’s legal team contends that the man should not be executed for several reasons, including persistent mental health problems.

Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty opposes the scheduled execution.

“There is no doubt or dispute about the accuracy of Johnny’s diagnosis of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. Over the years, Johnny has experienced a series of psychotic breaks that have left him grappling with hallucinations and voices commanding him to harm himself and telling him that someone is out to get him. His delusions have become increasingly alarming, including a belief that the state of Missouri is being used by Satan to bring about the end of the world through his execution.”

Missourinet is scheduled to witness the scheduled execution.

