Hawley votes against bill to impose code of ethics for US Supreme Court justices

Legislation to enforce ethical behavior on Supreme Court justices is moving forward in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, joined with nine fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary committee in voting “no” on a bill that would impose a code of ethics for members of the High Court. It wasn’t enough, though, as all eleven Democrats voted “yes,” sending the bill to the full Senate.

The bill would create reporting requirements regarding gifts, travel, reimbursements, and outside income received by members of the U.S. Supreme Court, along with procedures for filing complaints against them. If it passes the full Senate, it will then go the Republican-led U.S. House where it would likely fail.

