Warrensburg hires Candace Cameron as Boys Wrestling Coach to take program “to the next level”

Warrensburg High School has hired Candace Cameron as the new Head Boys’ Wrestling coach.

Cameron comes to Warrensburg from Jefferson City High School, where she served as an assistant varsity boys coach as well as the head girls coach. Cameron coached a girl’s state champ, a second-place heavyweight in the boys, and a fourth-place boys’ team. Coach Cameron also holds a black belt in Judo. She has trained with the highest-ranked woman in Judo in the world, Keiko Fukuda Sensei. Cameron has placed at Judo Nationals and has experience competing with the United States Judo team. Her Judo training has taken her to the Olympic training centers in Colorado Springs and Lake Placid, New York, as well as a summer at the Kodokan Judo Institute in Tokyo, Japan.

On the school’s athletic Facebook page, Warrensburg Director of Activities, Jake Duvall, released a statement: “Coach Cameron’s wide knowledge of wrestling and other grappling techniques is a tremendous asset to the Warrensburg Wrestling program. On top of that, her leadership abilities, competitiveness, and passion for the sport are all qualities that should take the wrestling program to the next level.”