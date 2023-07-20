Drought conditions in Missouri improve slightly

Missouri remains dangerously dry, although drought conditions have improved slightly over the past week.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 95.34% of Missouri is experiencing drought, with over 23% of the state undergoing extreme drought.

The drought map, from the University of Nebraska, shows an area stretching from central and western Missouri to be in exceptional drought, the worst category, although that area is slightly smaller than it was last week due to recent thunderstorms.

Other portions of central, western, and northeastern Missouri are in extreme drought, the next category down. Recent rainfalls have also helped down south, as a portion of south-central Missouri is no longer experiencing drought. And the non-drought area around St. Louis has expanded.

