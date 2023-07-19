Missouri shoppers won’t have to pay state or local sales tax in back-to-school sales tax holiday

Here’s a tax break for back-to-school shoppers. A new change for Missouri’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will waive sales tax at the state and local levels this time around.

Previously, the locals had the option to charge sales tax during this special weekend. In 2021, the Missouri Legislature passed Senate Bill 153, which no longer gave local municipalities the option to not participate in the sales tax holiday. That law began this year.

A Missouri Department of Revenue news release says the sales tax will be waived in all cities, counties and special tax districts Friday, August 4 through midnight on Sunday, August 6 on certain back-to-school purchases.

You do not have to be a Missouri resident or student to participate and save.

During the sales tax holiday, state and local sales tax will not be charged on the following items:

Clothing that does not have a taxable value of more than $100. Eligible clothing items include any article of apparel intended to be worn on or about the body, including footwear and disposable diapers for infants or adults. Cloth and other material used to make school uniforms or other school clothing are also included;

School supplies, not exceeding $50 per purchase, that are used in a standard classroom for educational purposes. School supplies include, but are not limited to, textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, chalk, maps, globes, handheld calculators, graphing calculators that do not have a taxable value of more than $150, and computer software that does not have a taxable value of more than $350;

Personal computers that do not cost more than $1,500 and computer peripheral devices that do not cost more than $1,500. A personal computer can be a laptop, desktop, or tower computer system which consists of a central processing unit, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor, and a keyboard. Peripheral devices include items such as a disk drive, memory module, compact disk drive, daughterboard, digitizer, microphone, modem, motherboard, mouse, multimedia speaker, printer, scanner, single-user hardware, single-user operating system, soundcard, or video card.

Not included are watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, belt buckles, radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment, portable or desktop telephones, copiers or other office equipment, furniture, and fixtures.

