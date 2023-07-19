Congresswoman Bush hosts roundtable about access to abortion pills

St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush co-hosted an abortion access roundtable discussion in Washington D.C. this week with Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee.

One key topic was access to medication abortions.

“Medication abortion pills, like mifepristone, safe, again,” said Bush. “Effective, again. No different from any other medication that’s safe and effective. The FDA has declared medication abortions safe for the past 23 years. Using mifepristone together with misoprostol is a 97.7% effective way to terminate a pregnancy.”

Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey put major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens on notice that if they moved forward with distributing abortion pills through the mail, they would be violating state and federal law.

Bush argues that the consequences of attempts to restrict abortion access would be dire.

“Medication abortion, it’s a lifeline for the person working multiple jobs who can’t afford to take a day off work because wages are too low or they don’t have paid sick leave,” said Bush. “It’s a lifeline for the mom of two who can’t afford childcare or who can’t find that affordable childcare. It’s a lifeline for the person who lives hundreds of miles away.”

A federal court ruling could be appealed after another court ruled on the FDA’s approval for this drug.

Click below to watch the entire roundtable discussion.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.