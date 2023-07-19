18,800 Missourians to have student loans wiped out in latest Biden Administration move

The latest move by the Biden Administration aims to erase the student loan debt of around 18,800 Missourians, totaling nearly $957 million.

The action comes after last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down Biden’s executive order to forgive $244 billion in student loan debt for 43 million Americans. This scaled back version would eliminate $39 billion of student loan debt for 804,000 Americans.

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri, is strongly opposed to the action and is demanding answers from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

