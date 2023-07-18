MoDOT hiring for winter

Despite the dead heat of summer, the Missouri Department of Transportation is already preparing for winter.

MoDOT is now hiring maintenance people for winter operations, which includes keeping roadways cleared of snow and ice. But MoDOT officials say once hired, there will be opportunities for year-round employment that includes mowing, striping, and other maintenance jobs. The hiring campaign is titled, “Come for the snow, stay for the mow.”

Pay begins at $19.08 an hour – depending on experience – with an additional $3 to $6 an hour when working during winter and emergency situations. Benefits include health insurance, paid leave and 12 paid holidays per year, educational assistance, and a retirement plan.

The department will also be hosting hiring events across Missouri from late July through the end of August, in which applicants will have access to an accelerated hiring process that includes on-site interviews and possible job offers. Those hired will have to pass work simulation physicals, drug tests, and criminal background checks.

