Patrick Mahomes talks fatherhood and football on CBS Mornings (WATCH)

Kansas City Chiefs rookies and quarterbacks start arriving at Missouri Western University in St Joseph later this week with training camp kicking off this weekend. Super Bowl Champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes will arrive as the team looks to defend their title. On the heels of the Netflix docuseries “Quarterback,” Mahomes and wife Brittany appeared on “CBS Mornings” in a sit-down with Nate Burleson. If you missed the segment, watch below.

