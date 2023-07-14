Three companies investing $65 million, creating up to 272 jobs in central Missouri

Three companies have partnered with the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) to create job opportunities with business expansion.

Altasciences is a drug development solution company that is expanding its Sinclair Research Center in Auxvasse. The expansion is a $65 million investment that will create 209 jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average, the DED says.

GME Supply is expanding in Columbia, creating 60 new jobs. The company provides fall protection, safety equipment, power tools, and gear for industrial workers. The new positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

Midwest Dock Blocks is establishing its headquarters in Salisbury, investing $540,000 and creating 3 jobs.

“It’s exciting to see quality employers investing and creating jobs right here in central Missouri,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “Our dedication to strengthening infrastructure and developing our workforce is encouraging business growth statewide. We look forward to these companies’ continued success as they benefit their local communities while improving the lives of Missourians and their families.”

The DED’s Regional Engagement Division promotes business development through collaboration with local partners. They ensure that economic development is geared toward Missouri’s different and unique regions.

“Central Missouri’s economic growth is great news for the region, its workforce, and our state as a whole,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development.

In Fiscal Year 2023, DED helped complete more than 100 business projects associated with creating more than 8,000 jobs and more than $2.3 billion in investment.

