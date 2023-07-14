Firearm discoveries up at Missouri airports

The number of firearms found in carry-on luggage at Missouri’s airports is up slightly.

According to the Transportation Safety Administration, 104 firearms were seized at airports in Missouri during the first six months of this year, compared to 99 during the same period last year.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport led the way, with 51 firearms found in carry-on luggage between January and June, a jump from 44 found during the same period in 2022. Kansas City International Airport came in second, with 41 guns discovered at TSA checkpoints during the first half of 2023, down slightly from 44 found during the same period last year.

Eleven guns were found at Springfield-Branson National Airport between January and June, up one from last year. One gun was found at Columbia Regional Airport during the same stretch of time, compared to zero a year ago.

Four other Missouri airports held firm at zero firearms discovered at TSA checkpoints, during the same six-month periods this year and last. Those airports were Joplin Regional, Cape Girardeau Regional, Waynesville-St. Robert Regional, and Kirksville Regional.

