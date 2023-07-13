Mahomes gives shout-out to Chiefs Kingdom after winning ESPY Award (WATCH)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took home some hardware from last night’s ESPY Awards on ABC. Patrick was named the Best Male Athlete after leading the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He thanked God and his teammates and family, and finished with praise to Chiefs Kingdom.

The evening ended with the Chiefs being named the Team of the Year following their Super Bowl 57 victory in February. Travis Kelce made sure he got the word after Mahomes cut him short at the White House.