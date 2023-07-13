Drought worsens in Missouri; exceptional drought hits swath of central Missouri

Missouri continues to dry out.

The latest U.S. drought monitor map shows an oval-like portion of central Missouri has reached exceptional drought status, the worst category for drought conditions. The exceptional drought area includes portions of Cole, Osage, Moniteau, Miller, Morgan, Pettis, Cooper, Benton, Henry, and Johnson counties.

Parts of southwest, western, central, southern, eastern, and northeast Missouri are dealing with extreme drought conditions.

St. Louis and eastern St. Louis County are the only parts of Missouri not experiencing any drought.

