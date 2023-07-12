Three people dead, several others injured in Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis

(Highland, IL) — A Greyhound bus crash in the St. Louis area today has killed three people and injured at least 14 others.

KTVI-TV in St. Louis reports the bus collided with three parked semis along an Interstate 70 exit ramp in Highland, Illinois. The bus reportedly filled with smoke as passengers fled.

The incident has led to traffic delays in the area.

The cause of the crash and the names of the victims are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

